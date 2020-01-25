Accessibility Links

Did Michael Ball just confirm those Masked Singer rumours?

The musical theatre star addressed the rumours on BBC One's The One Show

Musical theatre Michael Ball just addressed the long-standing rumours that he is in fact the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer… and we’re more confused than ever.

Guest-hosting The One Show on Friday night, the legendary singer came under questioning from co-host Alex Jones, who said that she had “missed” Ball before adding: “I have a feeling I know where you’ve been…Can you confirm or deny whether you are, indeed, the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer?”

Ball responded, “The Masked Singer, I love this programme. I cannot confirm or deny…But we do know I can be a little prickly!”

However, as Jones moved on, Ball began mouthing into the camera: “It’s not me.”

Fans became convinced that the Hedgehog was a star of musical theatre following the Hedgehog’s clue – the fact that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – which many believe referred to a dying character that the singer could have played on the West End.

Is the Phantom of the Opera star bluffing? Or could it be a indicator that the Hedgehog is, in fact, Ball’s longtime friend and collaborator, Alfie Boe?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

