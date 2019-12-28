Classic Doctor Who outstrips other BritBox offerings by 20:1 in first 3 days

During their first three days of availability, classic Doctor Who episodes were streamed more than any other series on BritBox by a ratio of 20:1.

Advertisement

That’s no small feat, as the service contains some of the biggest TV shows to air on British television in recent memory, including Love Island, Broadchurch, Inside No. 9 and many more.

In total, 627 episodes of the sci-fi series from its origin in 1963 to its initial cancellation in 1989 were added to BritBox on Boxing Day, quickly making a huge impression on its subscriber base.

Get all the latest Doctor Who updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Doctor Who and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“We are so glad that subscribers are enjoying our fantastic Doctor Who Classic collection; the first of its kind available to stream in the UK,” said Reemah Sakaan, group launch director for ITV SVOD. “There has never been a better reason to miss a few nights’ sleep!”

The collection includes special episodes that are treasured by die-hard fans, including the unaired original pilot, an HD version of Jon Pertwee’s Spearhead from Space, as well as animated versions of certain ‘lost’ episodes.

BritBox launched in the UK in November as a collaborative effort between broadcasters ITV and the BBC, bringing together some of the most popular content from both for a monthly price of £5.99.

Fans on Twitter were abuzz with reactions about Who’s arrival to the fledgling streamer…

Classic #DoctorWho is on Britbox now! ✨

Who needs a social life ???? pic.twitter.com/aq5SJH0Hqj — TardisMonkey (@tardis_monkey) December 26, 2019

Damn it, thanks to @BritBox_UK, and its app permitting me to watch classic #DoctorWho on my phone in bed, I may never sleep again. Honestly, if you'd described this possibility to my ten-year-old self, I'd have dismissed any further details of the next few decades as irrelevant. — sammeoch (@sammeoch) December 26, 2019

Thanks to @BritBox_UK, this time next year I'll be able to say that I've seen every (existing) #DoctorWho episode ever. ???? — Steven Andrew (@stevellanber) December 27, 2019

Advertisement

BritBox is available from £5.99 per month, with a 30 day free trial