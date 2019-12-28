Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Classic Doctor Who outstrips other BritBox offerings by 20:1 in first 3 days

Classic Doctor Who outstrips other BritBox offerings by 20:1 in first 3 days

More than 600 episodes of the long-running sci-fi series landed on the streaming service on Boxing Day

Jon Pertwee as the Third Doctor (BBC, HF)

During their first three days of availability, classic Doctor Who episodes were streamed more than any other series on BritBox by a ratio of 20:1.

Advertisement

That’s no small feat, as the service contains some of the biggest TV shows to air on British television in recent memory, including Love Island, Broadchurch, Inside No. 9 and many more.

In total, 627 episodes of the sci-fi series from its origin in 1963 to its initial cancellation in 1989 were added to BritBox on Boxing Day, quickly making a huge impression on its subscriber base.

“We are so glad that subscribers are enjoying our fantastic Doctor Who Classic collection; the first of its kind available to stream in the UK,” said Reemah Sakaan, group launch director for ITV SVOD. “There has never been a better reason to miss a few nights’ sleep!”

The collection includes special episodes that are treasured by die-hard fans, including the unaired original pilot, an HD version of Jon Pertwee’s Spearhead from Space, as well as animated versions of certain ‘lost’ episodes.

BritBox launched in the UK in November as a collaborative effort between broadcasters ITV and the BBC, bringing together some of the most popular content from both for a monthly price of £5.99.

Fans on Twitter were abuzz with reactions about Who’s arrival to the fledgling streamer…

Advertisement

BritBox is available from £5.99 per month, with a 30 day free trial

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who - Sylvester McCoy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Doctor Who – season 24 (Sylvester McCoy)

Sylvester McCoy says he’d do his early Doctor Who episodes differently now

Doctor Who - Sylvester McCoy

Sylvester McCoy says Doctor Who has always been political as classic series lands on BritBox

Doctor Who TV movie (Paul McGann)

Paul McGann Doctor Who series would have brought back old Doctors – and Ace

A woman uses a Sky remote control in Romford, U.K., on Tuesday, June 15, 2010. British Sky Broadcasting Plc, the U.K.'s largest pay-TV provider, spurned a 7.8 billion-pound ($11.5 billion) offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., asking for the bid to be raised by at least 14 percent. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Getty TL

Sky and NOW TV looking to rival BritBox as they bag Channel 5 shows