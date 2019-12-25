What’s on TV on Christmas Day?

The big day is finally here, and as well as opening presents and eating too much turkey, there’s one thing that Christmas wouldn’t be the same without… lots of great TV.

So it’s time to forget about work, put your feet up and enjoy a feast of festive programming!

We’ve picked some of the highlights for you to watch across the major broadcasters on the 25th of December…

Enjoy! (And Merry Christmas!)

The Snail and the Whale – 2.30pm BBC1

This film is so charming it will keep the little ones, and the grown-ups, entranced for 30 minutes. The much-loved story (by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler) is about a Snail who grows restless with her life, which she spends sitting on a rock with other sails. In pursuit of adventure, the Snail accepts a Whale’s offer to ride on his tail. The pair swim across the globe, indulging in it delights as they form a heart-warming friendship.

The Queen – 3pm BBC1

Tune in to watch her Majesty the Queen’s Christmas message to the people of the Commonwealth. It has been a British broadcasting tradition for over 80 years, beginning in 1932 (under King George V) as a radio broadcast! The first televised Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, took play in 1957. It’s one of the most watched shows of Christmas Day!

Finding Dory – 3.10pm BBC1

Thirteen years on, the characters of Pixar’s renowned deep-blue saga returned to our screens in Finding Dory; it was a box-office smash hit. Finding Dory chronicles the adventures of: clownfish Marvin (Albert Brooks), his son Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and amnesiac blue tang Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) whilst they search for Dory’s parents; during which she ends up in captivity at the Marine Life Institute. Filled with jeopardy and dazzling visual finesse this film is what every good sequel should be– like the original, only better.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 4.55pm Channel 4

Christmas is here and with it comes the mayhem and mischief of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) who manages to ditch his family (again!). Instead of staying home this time, he boards the wrong plane and ends up in New York whilst his family, none the wiser, head to Florida. He enjoys the luxuries of the city until he runs into those two inept burglars, Harry and Marvin (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), once again!

Call the Midwife— 7pm BBC1

During this year’s festive episode, tune in to see the midwives head for the Outer Hebrides. Mother Mildred has manufactured this move as she believes she has been called by God to set up a clinic in this remote part of Britain. Although the midwives are met with the chilly unwelcoming cold, this feature-length episode will warm viewers’ chestnuts, make us laugh and brighten up our Christmas.

The Great Christmas Bake Off—7.10pm Channel 4

Once you’ve eaten your blow-out Christmas dinner, why not tune into Channel 4 for a helping of dessert? Four bakers from earlier series are joining Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the tent this Christmas. Competing in festive-themed challenges for the title of Christmas Star Baker will be: Tom Hetherington, Chuen-Yan, Briony Williams and Terry Hartill. A guest appearance from Status Quo with a performance of Rockin’ All Over the World’ is to be expected! There’s another special on New Year’s Day with the cast of Derry Girls!

Jurassic World – 8pm ITV2

Switch on the telly at 8pm to watch this sci-fi adventure film. The fourth instalment of the film series, the film is set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park. Jurassic World takes place on the fictional island, Isla Nublar, where a theme park of cloned dinosaurs has been operating for 10 years. The park plunges into mayhem when a dinosaur escapes from its enclosure and goes on a rampage.

Gavin and Stacey – 8.30pm BBC1

The cast pile back onto our screens, for this Christmas special, with the same ease as Smithy tucking into a curry. Fans are sure to be delighted as we catch up with the cast 10 years after we said goodbye to them and Barry. Well, what’s been occurring? Gavin and Stacey’s marriage isn’t looking too “lush”, Pam is flapping about spending Christmas in Wales and Bryn is having a melt-down about cooking dinner on the big day. From there a deeply, daftly romantic plot unfolds, bringing laughter and tears to your eyes. It is not one to be missed!

First Dates at Christmas— 9.30pm Channel 4

Eight singletons head to one of the cosiest pubs in England, hoping to find love in time for Christmas. And, we get the gift of seeing Fred Sirieix – a real festive treat!

Mrs Brown’s Boys—10.30pm BBC1

The popular BBC One Sitcom is back with a festive special. Starring Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown (or Mammy), tune in to watch what happens when Agnes falls out with her family and friends and wishes she had never been born. Expect amusing role reversals and a Christmas tree with a life of its own.