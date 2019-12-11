I’m A Celeb final votes were close between Jacqueline Jossa and Andy Whyment

The queen of the jungle has been crowned, but the I’m A Celebrity result almost went completely differently.

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was in the final alongside Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment, and although it was she who took home the prestigious title, new statistics from ITV show that fans were split fairly evenly on who should be the next jungle monarch.

Jossa won the competition with 50.61 per cent of the public vote, with Whyment very close behind at 49.39 per cent – a difference of just 1.22 per cent.

This is a far cry from 2018’s series, which saw former football manager Harry Redknapp earn a landslide victory, taking 68.95 per cent of the vote to finalist Emily Atack’s 31.05 per cent.

Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp came third in this year’s series, falling short of the final with 29 per cent of votes to Jacqueline and Andy’s respective 36 and 33 per cent.

While this year’s I’m A Celebrity saw the return of presenter Anthony McPartlin after an absence in 2018, it wasn’t enough to draw in outstanding viewer figures.

Ratings dipped significantly over the course of the series, plummeting from 10 million at the premiere to roughly five million later in the competition.

The annual behind-the-scenes I’m A Celebrity: Coming Out episode will air on Thursday 12th December on ITV at 9pm.