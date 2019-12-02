Accessibility Links

First look at James Bond’s high-stakes stunts in No Time To Die

The 25th film in the long-running spy series is hotly anticipated

Spectre

A sneak peek at the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been revealed ahead of the full trailer launch on Wednesday.

The film sees Daniel Craig return to the role of the MI6 agent for what he has said will be the last time.

No Time To Die sees Bond reunite with CIA officer Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to locate a missing scientist, ultimately coming up against a new villain played by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek.

The film is slated for release on the 3rd April 2020, with the first full-length trailer launching this week.

However, as has become custom these days, a teaser for the trailer has been released ahead of time to whet everybody’s appetite for the main event.

While only 15 seconds long, the short clip has already got people talking by offering a brief look at an impressive motorcycle stunt, a weaponised version of Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5, as well as a glimpse of an ominous looking figure hidden behind a creepy mask.

It’s quite possible that this latest Bond flick could have some spooky scenes, as director Cary Fukunaga cut his teeth on the first season of HBO’s True Detective, before going on to write 2017’s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT.

No Time To Die sees the return of several familiar faces from Bond’s past, including the aforementioned Jeffrey Wright, as well as Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Léa Seydoux as psychiatrist Dr Madeleine Swann.

