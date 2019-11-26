Accessibility Links

  3. Oh my Christ! Bryn causes chaos in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special teaser

Oh my Christ! Bryn causes chaos in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special teaser

The new episode reunites the cast after a ten-year absence and will air on Christmas Day

BBC One has secretly revealed a first look at this year’s much-anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The new episode, which is set to air on Christmas Day, reunites the main cast of the original series to find out where their beloved characters are 10 years after we last saw them.

A brief clip from the special was quietly posted on BBC iPlayer yesterday, tucked away at the end of the series three finale.

The 30-second tease shows a flustered Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) desperately scrambling to prepare Christmas dinner, only to burn his hand on a pan in the process.

Upon hearing his scream of pain and smashing plates, Stacey (Joanna Page) and Nessa (Ruth Jones) rush into the kitchen to find Bryn on his knees with food spilled all over the floor.

In a panic, he asks Stacey: “Would you kindly inform everyone that dinner will be ever so slightly delayed?”

The clip’s existence was quickly shared on social media to a huge response from eager fans.

Gavin and Stacey premiered on BBC Three in 2007, before moving to BBC One for its final series which wrapped up on New Year’s Day 2010 to an audience of more than 10 million people.

The reunion was announced way back in May of this year, as co-creator James Corden posted on Twitter: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… we’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day.”

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day

