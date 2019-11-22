RuPaul’s Drag Race UK reveals first ever winner

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK came to a close last night, crowning its first ever winner in the process.

The Vivienne was named RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar after competing against finalist Divina De Campo in a lip sync battle to I’m Your Man by Wham.

As the winner, she receives a crown and sceptre as well as an all expenses paid trip to Hollywood to create a digital series with the producers of Drag Race.

She said: “I’m made up, I’ve just won the first ever season of Drag Race UK this is nuts. That crown is going to look gorgeous, I can see me there washing the dishes in it.”

Graham Norton, Alan Carr and Michelle Visage joined RuPaul to judge the final, which also saw another fan favourite queen, Baga Chipz, taking third place overall.

RuPaul said of the winner: “The Viv is a perfect example of the 21st Century British queen. I think she is a great representative of what this competition can turn out.”

Norton added: “The Vivienne has it all. You know she can serve a look, she can deliver a line, she’s without doubt a terrific drag queen.”

The UK series aired on BBC Three and was a big hit with viewers, quickly becoming the broadcaster’s most popular programme since it moved online in 2016.

The first series has had nearly 10 million requests on BBC iPlayer in total, with a second now confirmed to be on the way.