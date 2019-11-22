Holidays are Coming: When is the Coca-Cola Christmas advert on TV?

You know the holidays are coming when the Christmas adverts start showing on TV. For many, this means Coca-Cola, and the indelible image of Father Christmas.

The fizzy drink company has been producing Christmas adverts since the 1920s, and has been a fixture of the festive TV calendar. This year, Coca-Cola will be releasing two ads over the Christmas period, including a new cut of an old favourite.

For the ninth year running, the Coca-Cola truck will also be making a tour of the UK – stopping in many major cities – where people can have their picture taken and buy personalised bottles of Coke.

When will the Coca-Cola advert arrive?

Coca-Cola will be re-releasing their beloved ‘Holidays are Coming’ advertisement on the weekend of Saturday 23rd / Sunday 24th November. The ad, which was first broadcast in 1995, has become a regular fixture of the Christmas schedule in over 100 countries. This year’s version will reportedly have new material spliced in.

The company have also developed another new Christmas advert, to be released globally in December. The ad comes as part of Coca-Cola’s biggest ever festive campaign.

What happens in the ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert?

The original 1995 ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert focuses on the arrival of a fleet of Coca-Cola trucks into a snow-covered town. Residents rush out to see the trucks, and we also get a glimpse of Father Christmas himself at the end.

Originally known as ‘Christmas Caravans’, the trucks were covered in multi-coloured Christmas lights – which were designed for TV by Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects company behind Star Wars.

The advert has been repeated many times since, with slight adjustments and re-edits to keep it fresh. The music that plays throughout gives the advert its name – Wonderful Dream (Holidays are Coming), with the most-used version being Melanie Thorton’s 2001 recording.

Earlier this year, advertising agency Impero conducted a poll which revealed that the Holidays are Coming ad is Great Britain’s favourite TV advertisement of all time.

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

After the Holidays are Coming advert helped create a sense of hype and wonder around the festive trucks, Coca-Cola began organising tours. The trucks are decorated like the vehicles seen in the advert, and make scheduled stops near supermarkets around the country.

People can get free Coca-Cola and have their photos taken next to the iconic trucks – all while the jingly music blasts from the speakers. For many kids who grew up seeing Holidays are Coming on TV, it might seem like the advert has come to life.

Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis, the national homelessness charity, and will be donating 10p for every can that gets placed in the recycling bins at the truck tour stops.

What are the dates for the Coca-Cola bus tour?

Leeds, White Rose Shopping Centre, LS11 8LU – 22 and 23 November

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway, BS34 5DG – 22 and 23 November

Leeds, Asda Pudsey, LS28 6AR – 27 November

Portsmouth, Whiteley Shopping Centre, PO15 7PD – 29 and 30 November

Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard, DN21 2NA – 29 and 30 November

Manchester, Asda Eastlands, M11 4BD – 2 December

London, Asda Leyton Mill, E10 5NH – 3 December

Watford, Asda, WD24 7RT – 4 December

Manchester, Intu Trafford Centre, M17 8AA – 6 and 7 December

Dudley, FIntu Merry Hill, DY5 1QX – 6 and 7 December

London, Sainsbury’s Beckton, E6 6JF – 10 December

Basildon, Essex, Sainsbury’s, SS13 1SA – 11 December

Liverpool, Cheshire Oaks Events Square, CH65 9JJ – 13 and 14 December

London, Intu Lakeside, RM20 2ZP – 13 and 14 December

London, 02 Arena, SE10 0DX – 15 December