Royal Mail last UK and international posting dates for Christmas 2019

Whether you’re sending a simple Christmas card to a local friend or a bundle of presents to loved ones on the other side of the world, the last thing anyone wants is for that festive gesture to arrive after the big day.

Advertisement

But never fear, we’ve compiled all the essential Royal Mail last posting details for both domestic and international mail to make sure everyone has a very Merry Christmas in 2019.

Here’s the details you need to know…

What are the Royal Mail last posting dates 2019 – UK?

Wednesday 18 December – Standard 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For 2nd Class

Friday 20 December – Standard 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For, 1st Class Royal Mail Tracked 48

Saturday 21 December – Royal Mail Tracked 24

Monday 23 December – Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed

What are the Royal Mail last posting dates 2019 – international standard, tracking and signature services?

Monday 9 December – Africa, Asia, Middle East, Far East, Caribbean, Central and South America

Tuesday 10 December – Cyprus, Malta

Wednesday 11 December – Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Thursday 12 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand, Turkey

Saturday 14 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, USA, Finland, Sweden

Monday 16 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Advertisement

Tuesday 17 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg