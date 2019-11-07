The best TV shows on BritBox to watch now

As the streaming service war heats up, a new contender enters the fray! BritBox is a collaborative effort between the BBC and ITV which brings together the best content from both broadcasters for the price of £5.99/month.

Advertisement

It’s still early days for BritBox, with plenty more additions planned for the coming months, but here’s some of the best shows to get stuck into at launch…

Downton Abbey

The film adaptation of this hugely popular period drama from Julian Fellowes recently dominated the box office both at home and overseas. Now, you can catch-up with everything that preceded it, with all episodes of the television series available to stream now on BritBox.

Set in 1912, the series begins by introducing you to the Crawley family and their servants who inhabit the Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey. Over the course of the series, famous events from history will shake them to their core.

The first series stars Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Maggie Smith (Harry Potter) and Dan Stevens (Beauty & The Beast). Watch now on BritBox.

Broadchurch

This crime drama starring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and David Tennant (Doctor Who) received critical acclaim when it first aired on ITV back in 2013.

Series 1 begins with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in the small coastal town of Broadchurch, with DI Alec Hardy (Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Colman) called in to investigate. All three series are available to stream. Watch now on BritBox.

Only Fools and Horses

One of the most iconic sitcoms the BBC has ever made, Only Fools and Horses remains a firm favourite decades after it originally aired. The series stars David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Delboy and Rodney Trotter, market traders chasing the dream of one day becoming millionaires.

Remembered for both its hilarious jokes and occasionally emotional moments, seven series of the show are available to stream on BritBox at launch. Watch now on BritBox.

Gavin & Stacey

Soon to be returning to screens for a much-anticipated Christmas special, Gavin & Stacey tells the charming story of a boy from Essex (Matthew Horne) and a girl from Barry Island (Joanna Page) who fall in love, following the highs and lows of their sometimes challenging relationship.

The series was created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, who also co-star as the unlikely pairing Smithy and Nessa, alongside a superb supporting cast that includes Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman and Rob Brydon.

What better way to prepare for the upcoming special than to binge through everything that came before? Watch now on BritBox.

Extras

Ricky Gervais followed up his breakout hit The Office with a series that rivals it in terms of sheer laughs, cringe and heart. The series follows Andy Millman (Gervais), a wannabe actor who is stuck being a silent extra in the background of major productions.

With gormless friend Maggie (Ashley Jensen) and useless agent Darren (Stephen Merchant) in tow, Extras holds a treasure trove of hilariously awkward scenes but can also pack an emotional punch exactly when it needs to. Watch now on BritBox.

Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple and Poirot

Murder-mystery fans are well catered for on BritBox, with Agatha Christie adaptations Miss Marple and Poirot available to stream on the new service.

Both Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie have played Marple in ITV’s adaptations, an elderly lady with a penchant for solving murders in her spare time. Watch Marple now on BritBox.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, French detective Poirot belonged solely to actor David Suchet across 13 popular series that saw every single one of the character’s stories adapted. Watch Poirot now on BritBox.