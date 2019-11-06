When is the All Creatures Great and Small remake on TV?

Based on the real-life experiences of Yorkshire vet James Herriot, the iconic cosy television series All Creatures Great and Small (1978-990) is returning to the small screen, with a Channel 5 six-part remake (including a Christmas special) scheduled to air next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small remake…

When is All Creatures Great and Small on TV?

The new series will air sometime during 2020 on Channel 5, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the original publication of Herriot’s books.

What is All Creatures Great and Small about?

A co-production with the American broadcaster PBS, The Channel 5 remake will likely be set during the 1930s-40s, and will be based on James Herriot’s memoirs about his life and adventures as a vet working in rural Yorkshire.

Sebastian Cardwell, the digital channel controller at Channel 5, said: “James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers.

“The original books affectionately captured a unique slice of British life. In challenging times we hope the charming and heartwarming stories of community and compassion will resonate with new audiences.”

Who stars in All Creatures Great and Small?

Newcomer Nicholas Ralph will make his television debut as the iconic vet, James Herriot. Meanwhile Samuel West (Mr. Selfridge, On Chesil Beach) will star as Siegfried Farnon, capricious veterinary surgeon and proprietor of Skeldale House .

Anna Madeley (The Child in Time, Patrick Melrose) plays Mrs Hall, the resident housekeeper and matriarch of Skeldale House; Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells) plays Siegfried’s charismatic younger brother, Tristan; and Rachel Shenton (Switched at Birth, White Gold) stars as Helen Alderson, an independent local farmer’s daughter (and James’s love interest…).

Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones, The Avengers), Matthew Lewis (the Harry Potter film series, Ripper Street) and Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire, Coronation Street) are also all joining the cast.