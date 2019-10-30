Accessibility Links

Andrew Garfield cast in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! adaptation

The Tony winning actor will lead the cast in the Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson's musical

Andrew Garfield

Oscar nominee and Tony winner Andrew Garfield will lead the cast for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, helmed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut.

The musical was written by composer Jonathan Larson, who went on to write the acclaimed musical Rent, posthumously winning Pulitzer and Tony awards. Tick, Tick… Boom! is semi-autobiographical, and tells the story of Jon, a struggling composer approaching his 30th birthday, and grappling with his career choice.

Hacksaw Ridge actor Garfield will play Jon, who is working on Superbia, the musical which he is hoping will give him his big break. Other roles in the musical that have yet to be cast include Jon’s girlfriend Susan, a ballet teacher, and his flatmate Michael, who trades in his performing arts ambitions for a lucrative career in business.

Music director Alex Lacamoire and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of "Hamilton" celebrate on stage the receiving of GRAMMY award after "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo Getty Images)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of “Hamilton” celebrate on stage the receiving of Grammy award after “Hamilton”( Getty Images)

Miranda, who previously starred in Mary Poppins Returns and is set to play Texan balloonist Lee Scoresby in BBC One’s upcoming His Dark Materials adaptation, will direct, while Dear Evan Hanson playwright Steven Levenson will adapt Larson’s original script.

Both Miranda and Larson share something in common — the pair are only two of nine stage musical creators to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

