Andrew Garfield cast in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! adaptation

Oscar nominee and Tony winner Andrew Garfield will lead the cast for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, helmed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut.

The musical was written by composer Jonathan Larson, who went on to write the acclaimed musical Rent, posthumously winning Pulitzer and Tony awards. Tick, Tick… Boom! is semi-autobiographical, and tells the story of Jon, a struggling composer approaching his 30th birthday, and grappling with his career choice.

Hacksaw Ridge actor Garfield will play Jon, who is working on Superbia, the musical which he is hoping will give him his big break. Other roles in the musical that have yet to be cast include Jon’s girlfriend Susan, a ballet teacher, and his flatmate Michael, who trades in his performing arts ambitions for a lucrative career in business.

Miranda, who previously starred in Mary Poppins Returns and is set to play Texan balloonist Lee Scoresby in BBC One’s upcoming His Dark Materials adaptation, will direct, while Dear Evan Hanson playwright Steven Levenson will adapt Larson’s original script.

Both Miranda and Larson share something in common — the pair are only two of nine stage musical creators to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.