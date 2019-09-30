Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Strictly’s James Cracknell denies reports of backstage meltdown

Strictly’s James Cracknell denies reports of backstage meltdown

"I know I’m no John Travolta"

James Cracknell Strictly (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s James Cracknell has denied reports that he had a backstage tantrum on Sunday night, after he was named the first celebrity to leave the show.

Advertisement

The former Olympic rower reportedly raged behind-the-scenes and declared he wished he’d “never done the show” after he and his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk were both eliminated, losing the dance-off to footballer David James.

Posting a link to a story detailing the claims, Cracknell posted on Twitter: “I don’t reply to people’s comments but I’m not gonna let this one go. @LubaMushtuk & I had fun & our best dance but it wasn’t enough.

“I know I’m no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid,” he added.

A source previously alleged in an article in The Sun that Cracknell had to be calmed down backstage: “He was livid at being axed. He was saying things like, ‘It was a massive mistake to do Strictly. I’ve been made to look completely stupid’.”

Advertisement

Cracknell scored bottom and second-bottom in the two weeks that he performed on the show, his last dance being the Jive to Little Richard’s Tutti Frutti.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

James Cracknell Strictly (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

"Strictly Come Dancing" Launch Show - Red Carpet Arrivals

Who are the dance couples on Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

James Cracknell (Getty)

Oarsome! James Cracknell is joining Strictly

17109819-low_res-strictly-come-dancing-2018

Who is the best ever Strictly Come Dancing judge?

James Cracknell Strictly (BBC)

Who is James Cracknell? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and rowing champion