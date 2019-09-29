Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby to make Christmas dreams come true in new game show

BBC1’s Christmas TV schedule just got a little bit more showbiz, with a new one-off festive entertainment special coming to the channel packed with “incredible surprises, a gaggle of games and much more” with a grand prize including a trip to Santa’s workshop itself.

In Take Off with Bradley and Holly, The Chase’s Bradley Walsh and This Morning’s Holly Willoughby will team up to give lucky studio audience members the chance at a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland, assuming they can triumph in various Christmas-themed tasks and challenges.

“Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it!” Walsh said in a release.

“I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On.”

“This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes,” added Willoughby.

“And I couldn’t be happier! Christmas is without doubt my favourite time of year. Happy Christmas everyone!”

“We’re thrilled to have Holly and Bradley fronting Take Off for BBC One,” said BBC Entertainment Controller Kate Phillips.

“This one off special will see audience members compete for the trip of a lifetime, under the watchful eye of our fantastic, funny hosts”.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly will be an hour-long broadcast on BBC1, and will air over the Yuletide period this December. More details will be revealed in due course.

And if you want to get involved with the programme yourself you can, with the production team advising wannabe Santa’s little helpers to contact Christmas@hungrybear.tv to find out more whether you’re an Xmas extremist, a real-life Scrooge or just know someone who deserves a festive surprise.

It’d certainly save you some money on a present for somebody…