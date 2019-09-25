How to watch Patrick Melrose – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

It’s already attracting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike – but have you seen Benedict Cumberbatch’s brand new show Patrick Melrose yet?

Well even if you haven’t got Sky Atlantic or NOWTV, we’re offering UK viewers the chance to stream the entire first episode of the gripping dark comedic drama FOR FREE right now. Just click here!

The captivating five-part drama tracks the life of Patrick Melrose from a traumatic childhood in the South of France in the 1960s, to a debauched lifestyle in New York during the 1980s before his return to Britain, sobriety and redemption in the early 2000s.

The brand new drama, which also stars Holliday Grainger, Jessica Raine and Celia Imrie, promises to be one of the most talked about of the year – so make sure you don’t miss the chance to see it here on .

How can I watch and stream Patrick Melrose episode 1 for free on my laptop, phone or tablet?

How can I watch and stream Patrick Melrose episode 1 for free on my smart TV?

You need to open the browser on your smart TV and type in this shortcode…

Or browse to this page and click on the link above.