Lord of the Rings returns to New Zealand for TV series

Middle Earth has found its home in New Zealand once again, after Amazon Studios revealed that its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series will be filmed in the same “majestic” location as the original Oscar-winning film trilogy.

Pre-production has already begun and filming is due to kick off in Auckland within the coming months, with Markella Kavenagh and Bandersnatch’s Will Poulter rumoured to have been cast.

In a statement showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said: “As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth, we knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff.

“And we’re happy that we are now able to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.”

“We are grateful to the people and the government of New Zealand and especially Auckland for supporting us during this pre-production phase. The abundant measure of Kiwi hospitality with which they have welcomed us has already made us feel right at home, and we are looking forward to deepening our partnership in the years to come.”

Amazon has confirmed that the series will be set during the 3,441-year period before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. This is known as the Age of Númenor in the JRR Tolkien timeline, or the Second Age.