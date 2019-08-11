This Fleabag star still gets questions asked about his teeth…

There are surely very few drawbacks for any actor appearing in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed comedy-drama Fleabag — but having strangers ask about your teeth might be one of them.

Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) played “Bus Rodent” — an over-eager suitor with a rather large overbite — during season one, and has spoken about the effect the role has had since on his everyday life.

Asked whether passers-by ever ask about his teeth, he said: “Weirdly, there’s been a resurgence since series two came out – people demanding I open my mouth to see if they’re real.”

Speaking to The Guardian, he added: “Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an insane grasp of the human condition. She had to stick to her guns to get it made, but wasn’t precious about it. She was collaborative; open to people mucking around rather than being tied to the script.

“There’s a scene where I say: “You don’t go through life with teeth like these and not know when someone’s pretending.” She came up with that just before the take, yet it’s the line that gets quoted at me most.”