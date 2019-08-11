Accessibility Links

  3. This Fleabag star still gets questions asked about his teeth…

This Fleabag star still gets questions asked about his teeth…

Jamie Demetriou played "Bus Rodent" during season one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed comedy-drama

Still from Fleabag

There are surely very few drawbacks for any actor appearing in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed comedy-drama Fleabag — but having strangers ask about your teeth might be one of them.

Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) played “Bus Rodent” — an over-eager suitor with a rather large overbite —  during season one, and has spoken about the effect the role has had since on his everyday life.

Asked whether passers-by ever ask about his teeth, he said: “Weirdly, there’s been a resurgence since series two came out – people demanding I open my mouth to see if they’re real.”

Speaking to The Guardian, he added: “Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an insane grasp of the human condition. She had to stick to her guns to get it made, but wasn’t precious about it. She was collaborative; open to people mucking around rather than being tied to the script.

“There’s a scene where I say: “You don’t go through life with teeth like these and not know when someone’s pretending.” She came up with that just before the take, yet it’s the line that gets quoted at me most.”

All about Fleabag

Still from Fleabag
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

