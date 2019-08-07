Accessibility Links

Disney set to reboot major franchises including Home Alone

Disney+ streaming service will include "reimagined" versions of Home Alone, Night At the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper By the Dozen

Home Alone, YouTube

Classic Christmas favourite Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, will be given the remake treatment for a whole “new generation”.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the corporation’s plans for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service would include “reimagined” reboots of various popular film franchises including Night At the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper By the Dozen.

He didn’t give any further details about what forms these reboots would take or when they will be released.

The original Home Alone, written by John Hughes, was released in 1990 and held the position as the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time for close to three decades before it was surpassed by The Grinch (2018).

Disney’s latest announcement won’t come as too much of a surprise to Disney fans, given its slate of upcoming live-action and CGI remakes, including Little Mermaid, Mulan, and Lady and the Tramp, which will see Justin Theroux voicing Tramp and Marvel’s Tessa Thompson, Lady.

Disney+ will launch in the USA on Tuesday 12th November 2019, and is expected to arrive in the UK in Q1/ Q2 of 2019.

