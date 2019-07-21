First full trailer for Star Trek: Picard confirms return of Data, Seven of Nine and more

Patrick Stewart nearly brought the house down at San Diego Comic-Con with the debut of the first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard, which confirmed that Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brent Spiner (Data) and Voyager’s Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) will join him in the series.

Advertisement

The clip opens to Picard narrating shots of himself looking at Data’s dismembered body parts. “Nearly two decades ago, Commander Data sacrificed his life for me,” Picard says. “These past few years, I’ve really tried to belong here [presumably on his vineyard as seen in previous teasers]. But it never truly felt like home.”

However, the final shot of the episode shows Picard talking to Data, who it seems alive and well. Could it be a dream? We hope not. Check it out below.

Ryan’s Seven of Nine questions Picard’s motives. “What the hell are you doing out here Picard? Saving the galaxy?” On top of this, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes are also slated to return as Deanna Troi and Riker.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Picard is due to be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year