Years and Years creator and former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies will explore the lives of three young gay men affected by the AIDS crisis of the 1980s in a new Channel 4 series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the as-of-yet untitled drama…

When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama on TV?

The upcoming series (previously under the working title The Boys) will likely air on Channel 4 during Summer 2020, according to Davies.

Asked about casting during an interview with RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Show Awards in July 2019, series creator Davies said: “It’s all going to kick off in September. It won’t be on until this time next year.”

What is the series about?

The five-parter will examine the lives of a group of young gay men (Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin) who are hit by the outbreak of a new deadly virus, HIV, after they move to London during the 1980s.

“They’re all based on my experiences,” Davies told RadioTimes.com. “They’re all 18 years old in 1981, that was my age in 1981, in a sense they’re all part of me but equally they’re all invented… Some of them do [die of AIDs].”

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a plague that most of the world ignores.

“Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight.

“It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — we’ll keep this page updated with any new news.