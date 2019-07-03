Who is Erica in Stranger Things 3?

Stranger Things 3 new characters guide: Who is Erica Sinclair?

You can’t spell America without Erica. Fact. Neither would Stranger Things 2 have been complete without the sassy, scene-stealing Erica Sinclair, Lucas’ little sister, whose dry wit and utter contempt for her brother and his “nerd” friends spawned countless memes.

This time around, the ice-cream loving, My Little Pony-toting tween has been bumped up to a regular character, as she ends up on her own adventure battling dark forces, while also teaming up with those dreaded nerds.

As Variety details, Erica “returns in the next installment with an army of her own friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous new threat.”

Fans have picked up from various trailers that she’ll be hanging out with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve “The Hair” Harrington (Joe Keery), who’s working at ice-cream parlour Scoops Ahoy, and new character Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve’s colleague. The remaining question, of course, is what’s in it for Erica? (Answer: Probably a lot of ice-cream).

“I got to do a little bit of action, and that was really fun,” Ferguson told Hollywood Life. “This season is definitely scarier…but it’s also really, really good and it’s suspenseful.”

Who plays Erica Sinclair in Stranger Things season 3?

12-year-old actress Priah Ferguson, who previously starred in Stranger Things season two before she was made a series regular for season three.

On Erica’s iconic performance in season two, Matt Duffer told Vulture, “She [Ferguson] knocked it out of the park every time we brought her in. Any excuse we had to get Erica in there, we’d write her in.”

On playing a surprise fan favourite, Ferguson told Teen Vogue back in 2017: “I know the Duffer brothers and the whole crew does amazing on their writing, so I was expecting that a little bit.

” [People said] ‘Oh, she’s an icon. She’s one of the best characters.’ I was not expecting all of that, but it’s amazing.”

Stranger Things 3 will be available to stream on Netflix on 4th July 2019