EastEnders confirms when Adrian Edmondson makes his debut

Much excitement surrounds comedy legend Adrian Edmondson joining the cast of EastEnders, and now the soap has revealed when he makes his first appearance on screen.

The star of anarchic cult hits The Young Ones and Bottom is introduced on Tuesday 25th June as quirky Daniel Cook, a fellow cancer patient of Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) who she meets in hospital during a chemotherapy appointment.

Daniel is set to become a new love interest for Jean, but any romance is clearly a way off yet as their first meeting sees the stressed Mrs Slater becoming increasingly exasperated at his unique sense of humour – which quickly goes from amusing to irritating.

As the atmosphere gets more and more strained, Jean loses her rag, gives Daniel a piece of her mind and they end up clashing. How will tension turn to attraction for the pair? The recent summer 2019 trailer showed Jean throwing a drink in bewildered Daniel’s face, so it’s obviously going to be a slow burn love story…

“At first Jean is unsure about Daniel,” an EastEnders spokesperson said at the time Edmondson’s casting was announced, “but as he offers support in his own unique way, she warms to him and the pair strike up a bond…”

The soap’s executive producer Jon Sen added: “Adrian is a phenomenal talent who brings his unique blend of intelligence, warmth and humour to the role of Daniel. We’re all over the moon he’s coming to Walford!”

