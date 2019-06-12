Denise van Outen joins the cast of Neighbours

TV star Denise van Outen is to play a guest role on Neighbours. Van Outen is no stranger to soapland, having previously played Karin Smart on BBC1’s EastEnders. Now, the 45-year-old is to take on the role of the enigmatic Prue Wallace, mother of Harlow Robinson (portrayed by Jason Donovan’s real-life daughter Jemma).

Advertisement

Actors Stefan Dennis (aka Paul Robinson) and Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese) are currently in London and will be filming alongside Van Outen in St James’s Park. These scenes will serve as a teaser to a major storyline set to unfold later this year that will see Van Outen join the rest of the Neighbours cast on the soap’s Melbourne set.

Speaking today, the former Big Breakfast host and Strictly Come Dancing runner-up said: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of one the world’s most iconic shows, Neighbours. To be asked is a privilege and I am very excited to get to work on a really fun storyline first in London and then heading over to Melbourne. I can’t say too much just yet but my character Prue is heading to Ramsay Street to stir things up and I can’t wait!”

For the UK-set scenes, Van Outen will be also be joined by Good Morning Britain’s showbiz presenter Richard Arnold, who – in a one-episode cameo – will portray Graham, a man who exerts an unhealthy influence over Prue. “I always knew my career would hit a ‘dead end’ eventually, but I never dreamed it would do so in such spectacular fashion joining the cast of Neighbours, home to the most famous cul-de-sac in television. G’Day Britain!” the GMB stalwart commented.

Of his experience in London and the upcoming plotline, Stefan Dennis teased: “We love the Brits and being in this incredible city. Getting the chance to work with Denise and Richard is a real treat.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.