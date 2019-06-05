Donald Trump’s State Visit – your armchair guide

US president Donald Trump has arrived for his first UK state visit. And his trip, from June 3rd to 5th is likely to dominate the news agenda throughout the week.

But what exactly is the president up to? Here’s everything you need to know about POTUS’s state visit so you can enjoy the extensive TV coverage from the comfort of your front room.

When is Donald Trump in the UK?

The Donald and Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One at Stansted Airport at around 9am on Monday morning (June 3rd). He is set to remain in the UK until Wednesday 5th June.

Is the Trump visit going to be televised?

Although many of the meetings taking place during the visit will of course take place behind closed doors, the arrival of any American President on a state visit is a significant news event that will dominate rolling news coverage and major news bulletins across the schedules for the next week.

The BBC News Channel and Sky News will have cameras trained on President Trump and his family throughout the visit and will be a god place to see live coverage of the ceremonial events such as the meeting with the Queen and the D-Day commemorations.

However, news bulletins across the week on all channels, as well as Newsnight on BBC2, each night will dedicate a great deal of time to the state visit and associated meetings.

What will happen during Donald Trump’s state visit?

Day 1 – Monday 3rd June

Trump receives a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace, attended by the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

After this, the Trumps enjoy a private lunch with the royals including Prince Harry. Meghan Markle is not expected to attend.

Donald and Melania Trump also get a tour of Westminster, accompanied by the Duke of York (AKA Prince Andrew).

Next, they meet Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for tea at Clarence House.

In the evening, the Trumps enjoy a state banquet with royals including Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. This is the meal when Obama had to awkwardly speak over an orchestra when he visited as President in 2011.

Day 2 – Tuesday 4th June

On Tuesday, the Donald meets with soon-to-be-departing Prime Minister Theresa May, the two hosting a business breakfast at St James’s Palace.

Business leaders attending include BAE Systems chairman Sir Roger Carr, the National Grid’s John Pettigrew and Barclays CEO Jes Staley.

After this, Trump visits Downing Street for talks with May, to be followed by a joint press conference.

In the evening, the Trumps host a dinner at the residence of the US ambassador in Regent’s Park attended by Charles and Camilla.

Day 3 – Wednesday 5th June

Trump joins the Queen and Prince Charles in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Second World War’s D-Day landings.

After this, Trump travels to his hotel and golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland. He also plans to hold a meeting with Irish leader Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.

What else might happen during Trump’s state visit?

There’s a chance Trump could speak at the Houses of Parliament. However, Commons Speaker John Bercow has said he has not received a request from Trump to do so.

Alongside Theresa May, there’s also a possibility that the president could meet with Conservative MP Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. This has not yet been confirmed, though.