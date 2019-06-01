See Coronation Street stars including Lucy Fallon on the British Soap Awards 2019 red carpet

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon is among the Weatherfield favourites currently on the red carpet ahead of tonight’s British Soap Awards at the Lowry in Manchester. Fallon, who announced last month that she is set to leave Corrie in 2020, posed for photographers alongside co-stars such as Faye Brookes and Daniel Brocklebank.

Speaking about her upcoming exit, Fallon – who has played Sarah Platt’s daughter Bethany since 2015 – commented in May: “I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave at the end of my contract in 2020. It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me.

“I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people every day. I’m so thankful to [producer] Iain MacLeod and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly.”

Brookes, too, is among a raft of familiar Coronation Street faces set to leave in the months ahead. Her character Kate Connor is set to be on screen until autumn 2019. On her departure, Brookes said back in April: “Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it’s time for me to explore new opportunities, I’ve loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I’m off to pastures new.”

Also in attendance is Shayne Ward, with the impact of his character Aidan Connor’s suicide up for Best Storyline, while on-screen sister Alison King is up for Best Actress, following her emotional portrayal of Carla Connor’s breakdown and psychosis.

