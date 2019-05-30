Maya returns to Emmerdale – can Pollard stop her kidnapping Jacob?

Emmerdale abuser Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) makes a surprise return to the village on Wednesday 5th June when viewers see the manipulative teacher spying on victim Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) from the shadows.

Advertisement

Why is she back and what does she have planned for the vulnerable teenager?

Refusing to listen to dad David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and the many dissenting voices about Maya’s true intentions, groomed Jake still firmly believes the love between him and his teacher was real and vows to wait for her, still believing they can be together despite the revelation of her predatory nature.

Menacing Maya observes Jacob in secret as she secretly stalks him, waiting to seize a chance so they can talk, but she is spotted by the boy’s protective granddad Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell).

Initially pretending he hasn’t seen her, Pollard immediately forms a plan and quickly heads back to the B&B where he dials the police, knowing the toxic teacher is not allowed anywhere near Jacob.

But he’s shocked when Maya shows up and terminates his call and a confrontation ensues. Tough-talking Pollard gives her an ultimatum: he alerts the cops to her presence in the village and she risks being apprehended again, or he allows her to talk to Jacob but only on the condition she tells him she doesn’t love him any more and leaves the lad alone…

Is Jacob in danger now Maya is back in the village?

What will Maya choose to do? Has she sneaked back to her old neighbourhood to play more mind games with Jacob and convince him to carry out their original plan and abscond together? Will Pollard persuade her to do as he says? And will he tell anyone else she has returned?

Wolfenden has teased there is some way to go in the controversial grooming plot, driven by Jacob still being under his older lover’s spell. “Jacob thinks David has ruined his life by calling the police which stopped him and Maya being together. I don’t know if he will ever forgive his dad for getting her arrested…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.