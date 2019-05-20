Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lola’s ex-fiance Ewan reveals all about Ben death threat – new EastEnders pics

Lola’s ex-fiance Ewan reveals all about Ben death threat – new EastEnders pics

But will Lola believe what she's being told?

EastEnders - April - June - 2019 - 5922

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will be left stunned in the coming weeks on EastEnders when her former fiance Ewan (Riley Jones) resurfaces and announces that he’s come to take her and Lexi home.

Advertisement

Scenes to be shown on Monday 20 May will see Lola lash out and put Ewan in his place, only for matters to quickly escalate when Ewan drops the bombshell that Ben threatened him to stay away. But will Lola believe what she’s being told?

EastEnders - April - June - 2019 - 5922

When did Ben threaten Ewan?

Last month, Ewan came down to Walford from Newcastle, having grown paranoid that something was going on between Lola and her ex-boyfriend Jay.

But a devious Ben lay in wait for Ewan with the intention of getting him out of the picture for good.

Upping the menace, Ben told Ewan the chilling story of how he’d killed family friend Heather Trott when he was just 16 years old.

After stealing Ewan’s phone to stop him contacting Lola, Ben then warned Ewan to go back home to Newcastle and forget all about Lola – or he’d kill Ewan and his foster mum!

Up until the moment that Ewan returns, Lola has remained unaware of the real reason behind his sudden change of heart regarding their life together. But might this finally be the moment that the scales fall from her eyes and she realises the full extent of Ben’s duplicity?

EastEnders - April - June - 2019 - 5922
Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

bbcjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty

Adrian Edmondson joins EastEnders cast as Jean’s new love interest

EastEnders - April - June - 2019 - 5918

Assisted suicide shock for Karen Taylor on EastEnders

EastEnders - April - June - 2019 - 5922

Lola’s ex-fiance Ewan reveals all about Ben death threat – new EastEnders pics

BAFTA Awards Previews - Mask Buffing

Bafta TV Awards The winners in full