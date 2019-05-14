David CHEATS on Shona with Natalie in Coronation Street kiss shock!

Coronation Street‘s David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is reeling when newcomer Natalie Watkins (Cassie Bradley) makes a move and kisses him when the pair are alone in the barber’s shop on Wednesday 22nd May – and by the end of the week his fiancee Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) is far from thrilled when she discovers the indiscretion!

Trainee stylist Natalie’s crush on David hasn’t gone unnoticed and on Monday 20th May Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) warns her son’s other half to be wary of the amount of time that David is spending with the loved-up lass.

However, Shona is unaware David and brother/business partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) must keep Nat sweet as she knows their dark secret – that the money funding grooming salon Trim Up North was stolen from their granny Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), and with the cops sniffing around Nick’s finances because of the collapsed roof at Underworld, another venture Nick has invested in, she could blow the whistle and expose their crime.

Flirty Natalie’s feelings for David are deepening and she convinces him to stay late for ‘extra training’ while Shona waits at home with a romantic meal for two going stone cold.

By the next episode, and following some very blatant attempts by Shona to mark her territory in front of her rival, Natalie goes in for a kiss when she and David are alone together leaving him stunned.

He tries to let her down gently but is fearful of rocking the boat, so to spite him Natalie arranges a date with a copper on Friday 24th May knowing it will panic the brothers.

David eavesdrops on Natalie’s date with police officer Andrew in the bistro, who accuses Mr Platt of fancying her and reveals he knows about their kiss – just as Shona walks in! How will David talk his way out of this?!

