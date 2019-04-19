Viewers praise David Attenborough’s “terrifying” documentary Climate Change: The Facts

Viewers have praised Sir David Attenborough’s BBC1 documentary Climate Change: The Facts, which proved to be a “terrifying” wake-up call to some.

In one segment during the powerful climate change film, Attenborough stood in the idyllic-looking English countryside and addressed the viewer.

“In the 20 years since I first started talking about the impact of climate change on our world, conditions have changed far faster than I ever imagined,” he said.

There is still time to hit the emergency brakes on the damage we are doing to our planet. There is still hope. 💚 Climate Change The Facts with Sir David Attenborough. Tonight on BBC One at 9pm.pic.twitter.com/afG5PMezzR — BBC One (@BBCOne) April 18, 2019

“It may sound frightening but the scientific evidence is, if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies.

“We’re running out of time, but there is still hope.”

The 92-year-old broadcaster was joined during the film by Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish schoolgirl who began the ‘School Strikes for Climate’.

Viewers praised the film, with many referring to it as a “wake-up call”.

Strongly urge everyone to watch #ClimateChangeTheFacts on @BBCOne – a huge wake-up call that hopefully will persuade a vast amount of people, and especially politicians, to make a change. We have to act now and stop making excuses. https://t.co/LJRIl0Z2L9 — Han Roze Lewis (@HL_Roze) April 18, 2019

What what a wake up call this programme is on BBC1, #ClimateChangeTheFacts #stopbuyingpalmoilproducts — Tom Barsley (@Tom_the_giant) April 18, 2019

“It’s only when you watch programs such as this & see the changes in the planet that you realise just how vast the problem is,” one viewer commented on Twitter.

#ClimateChangeTheFacts is a real wake up call. It's only when you watch programs such as this & see the changes in the planet that you realise how just vast the problem is. — Michelle (@MiMe1958) April 18, 2019

“#ClimateChangeTheFacts no need to watch a scary film tonight, absolutely terrifying,” Emily Relton wrote.

#ClimateChangeTheFacts no need to watch a scary film tonight, absolutely terrifying. — emily relton (@ReltonEmily) April 18, 2019

#ClimateChangeTheFacts is terrifying but so so necessary. Everyone should watch this — Alice Bird (@Alicebirdjourno) April 18, 2019

#ClimateChangeTheFacts is absolutely terrifying, heartbreaking and a must-watch. What can we do??? — Fiona (@fionakgill) April 18, 2019

Climate Change: The Facts is available on BBC iPlayer