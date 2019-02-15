Doctor Legg dies in EastEnders with Dot by his bedside

It all got very emotional in EastEnders when dying doctor Harold Legg (played by Leonard Fenton) arrived back on the Square to move back in with long-time friend Dot Cotton (June Brown) and later passed away with Dot by his bedside.

Ever since Dr Legg broke the news he has pancreatic cancer last year, Dot has supported the medic, insisting he see out his days living under her roof.

But in the episode shown on Friday 15 February, even Dot was shocked by the frail state of Dr Legg when an ambulance brought him back to the Square.

After Dr Legg mistook family friend Bex Fowler for his late wife Judith, who was killed during the Second World War when a German bomb exploded on Albert Square, Dot tried to boost his spirits with a DVD, The Battle Of Cable Street, a documentary about a protest he was involved in London’s East End back in 1936.

As Dr Legg shared some poignant memories of meeting his wife Judith during the protest, he quietly passed away with Dot by his bedside…

Julia’s Theme, the alternate version of the EastEnders theme, was heard in the background. It was last played when Lauren Branning left the Square last year.

Dr Legg’s death leads to some nostalgic scenes next week, when original EastEnders characters Lofty Holloway (played by Tom Watt) and “Punk Mary” Smith (Linda Davidson) return to attend the much-loved medic’s funeral on Tuesday 19 February.

Their return coincides with the BBC One soap’s 34th anniversary and will see original characters Dot, Lofty, Mary plus Kathy Beale and Sharon Mitchell raising a toast to Dr Legg in the Vic.

