Emmerdale teases new Bear Wolf bombshell for Paddy as he arrives in the village

Emmerdale‘s Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) gets a shock when Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) – the washed-up wrestler who may be his real dad – turns up in the village on Wednesday 13 February thanks to some unwelcome meddling from his friends, leaving the vet vexed.

Underwhelmed at meeting the faded fighting star on Tuesday 12 February, with recently unearthed love letters from his late mum to the man in question posing the possibility they are biological father and son, Paddy has convinced himself Bear is not his parent, but partner Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) was determined to get conclusive proof.

The next episode reveals she has conspired with Paddy’s best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) to arrange for Bear to have a special ‘meet and greet’ session at the Woolpack, and when Mr Kirk sees the welcoming committee set up to greet the wrestler he’s annoyed they’ve gone behind his back.

Of course the whole scenario is a ruse to somehow collect Bear’s DNA so they can do a test and find out once and for all if they are related – but it’s not yet clear how this will happen, especially with Paddy reluctant to pursue the line of inquiry as he feels the man who brought him up is still his dad, regardless of biology.

Why does Paddy not want to find out if Bear Wolf is his dad?

“The thought of his mum cheating and his dad not being his real dad has shocked Paddy,” says Brunt. “He feels like he’s losing his identity and doesn’t want to face it. Paddy is not interested in sullying the memory of the dad who brought him up and feels like he’s betraying him.”

New pictures show Wolf arriving with a perplexed Paddy surveying the scene, and Marlon explaining they need to get a DNA sample for Bear to perform the test. Will Paddy forgive Marlon and Chas for their scheming? And how will he feel if Bear does turn out to be his dad after all?

Catch the next twist in Paddy’s paternity dilemma on Wednesday 13 February on ITV at 7pm…

