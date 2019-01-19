New twist for Mel and Hunter in EastEnders murder drama

EastEnders fans concerned that Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) and Hunter (Charlie Winter) had vanished without trace following their murder of bigamist Ray Kelly over new year can breathe a sigh of relief – the pair will be back on screen in the week commencing Monday 28 January.

Advertisement

Mel was last glimpsed hatching a plan to escape the Square after Ray ‘s untimely death, but remained unaware that son Hunter was still in possession of the gun used to kill his stepdad.

Upon their return to Walford, Mel will be continuing to fret about Hunter’s erratic behaviour and confronts her son about his actions. As Hunter turns on the fake tears, Mel tries to comfort him, only to be left thrown by the sudden arrival of her co-conspirators Nicola and Maddie, who have turned up demanding answers about Ray.

Will she be able to throw them off the scent? Or is the whole macabre secret about to be revealed? One thing we know for sure is that actor Charlie Winter is to leave EastEnders at the climax of this storyline, with show bosses promising dramatic exit for his character.

A spokesperson said recently: “We can confirm Charlie Winter is leaving and wish him all the best for the future.”

A show insider added: “Bosses are staying tight lipped on exactly how Hunter exits Walford, but after he shot Ray dead at New Year, it promises to be dramatic.

“Hunter will be on our screens for a while yet and there is still a lot more drama to come as he and his mum are faced with the fallout of his actions.”

Charlie Winter is about to mark his first-year anniversary on EastEnders, having made his debut on 6 February 2018.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.