Carla fears for missing Roy as Coronation Street confirms death tragedy

Devastating news reaches the cobbles

Coronation Street is in mourning next week when a former resident passes away. Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is already struggling to cope with the anniversary of beloved wife Hayley’s death when he’s dealt a further bombshell upon learning his mother Sylvia Goodwin (Stephanie Cole) has died of a heart attack.

Close friend Carla Connor (Alison King) is keeping a close eye on Roy on Monday 21 January as the date he tragically lost Hayley looms, and when the quirky cafe owner goes missing overnight and she can’t track him down she fears the worst and reports him missing to the police.

Thankfully Royston has not been driven to do something drastic by his grief, and turns up safe and well the next day explaining he had been out all night train spotting!

How does Roy’s mum die?

Relieved Roy is okay, Carla takes her pal to the bistro for lunch where they reminisce about Hayley, who died in 2014 having decided to end her own life while suffering from terminal cancer. However, a difficult day is made even worse when Shona Ramsey dashes over from the cafe having taken a call revealing Roy’s mum Sylvia has been taken seriously ill.

Dashing down to Hastings after discovering she’s had a heart attack, Roy is sadly too late to say goodbye as Sylvia passes away before he can get to the hospital. Returning to the street on Friday 25 January, Roy is clearly a wreck but in true Cropper fashion he bottles up his feelings, throwing himself into sorting through his mother’s belongings but not willing to talk about her.

Carla worries how Roy will cope with another huge loss in his life, as he must also deal with the fact he missed a phone call from Sylvia the night he went walkabout. Can Roy open up to Carla and find closure?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

