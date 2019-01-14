Bros to play new gigs after documentary becomes a cult hit – here’s how to get tickets

Formerly estranged popstar twins Matt and Luke Goss have announced that they are getting the band back together again following the cult success of rockumentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops, which hit BBC4, BBC iPlayer and a small number of theatres in December.

The lead members of 1980s trio Bros – who enjoyed a whirlwind of success between 1986 and 1992 – reunited for the first time in 25 years in 2017 for a gig at London’s O2 Arena, and allowed filmmakers Joe Pearlman and David Soutar to document the whole thing. The end product (now streaming on iPlayer) is unexpectedly brilliant and strange – an intriguing look at the twins’ fractured relationship and a showcase for their eccentric personalities, with the two often sounding like characters from This Is Spinal Tap or The Office.

The pair have since appeared on Good Morning Britain to tell the world that they’ll be getting together once again for a show at the Brixton Academy in London on 5th July – only their third in 30 years – which will be followed by further gigs in the UK and beyond. Check out the announcement below.

EXCLUSIVE BROS ANNOUNCEMENT: Pop's most famous twins, @mattgoss and @lukegoss, will be performing at the Brixton Academy on 5th July this year – and will be doing more shows across the UK and around the world! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/G5NyCjA5aM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 14, 2019

And their GMB appearance produced yet another golden moment of sibling squabbling, when Luke told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that “you become a musician not to put on a shirt and tie every day”, supposedly unaware that his brother, on a separate video link in Las Vegas, was wearing exactly that (which, it has to be said, is pretty much his go-to look these days).

'Is that a dig bro!?' That awkward moment when you say ‘musicians don’t wear a shirt and tie’ – but your brother’s wearing a shirt and tie in the same interview! 😅 @mattgoss | @lukegoss | #GMB pic.twitter.com/Dk9ElMIT9N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 14, 2019

Fingers crossed the cameras will be following them again this time around so we don’t miss out on any of these little nuggets.

When are Bros playing The O2 Academy Brixton?

Bros will play in Brixton on Friday 5th July 2019.

How do I get tickets to see Bros?

Tickets to see Bros at The O2 Academy Brixton go on sale at 9am on Friday 18th January.

What other dates and venues will Bros be playing?

Details of further gigs are yet to be released but we’ll be adding all the info here as soon as we get it.

Bros: After The Screaming Stops is streaming on BBC iPlayer now