Where have you seen Paul on Coronation Street before? Will he find romance with vicar Billy?

David Platt’s former cellmate Paul Foreman makes himself further at home on tonight’s Coronation Street when he’s revealed to be Gemma’s brother and starts flirting with vicar Billy Mayhew. But what are the soap’s plans for the Weatherfield newcomer? Speaking recently, show boss Iain MacLeod revealed that Paul and Billy are soon set to become Corrie’s latest relationship pairing:

“Paul is sexually forward, as Billy will discover early on. They’ll go on to be an interesting, sexy and dynamic couple – it’s an iteration of the vicar with the bad boy. He’ll being so much fun and trouble into Billy’s life in a really light-hearted way. All of the early stuff I’m seeing is packed with sexual tension. They look instantly sexy together.”

Paul is played by actor Peter Ash, who will be known to viewers as soccer sensation Darius Fry in Footballers’ Wives and for a brief stint on Hollyoaks last year, where he took on the role of a nasty pimp from Harley Frater’s past by the name of Ron. Other screen credits include a six-episode stint on Casualty in 2003, as well as guest appearances in the likes of The Street, The Royal and Blue Murder.

Ash is also the second cousin of actor William Ash, who also appeared in Coronation Street before going on to feature in such TV dramas as Where the Heart Is, Moving On, The Tunnel and The Loch.

