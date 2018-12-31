Carrie Fisher’s brother says Leia’s role in Star Wars: Episode IX will “look like it was meant to be”

For fans anxious about Carrie Fisher’s posthumous appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX, the late star’s brother has now confirmed that the footage – stitched together from unused material from Episode VII – will appear “like it was shot yesterday”.

Fisher, who appeared as General Leia Organa is the new trilogy’s first two instalments, died in December 2016 before filming had begun on the final film.

The script was rewritten, and, with her daughter Billie’s blessing, director JJ Abrams decided to reuse footage of Fisher.

Fisher’s brother Todd has now confirmed that he is “thrilled” by Lucasfilm’s plans, adding that the final product will “look like it was meant to be”.

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage,” Fisher told Good Morning America. “I don’t mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline.

“That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday. We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything. But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said back in July. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release on December 20th 2019