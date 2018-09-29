Susannah Constantine has “dance disaster” with lowest-scoring Foxtrot in Strictly history

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke have been left to languish at the bottom of the leaderboard after scoring just 12 points – the lowest ever score for a Foxtrot in Strictly Come Dancing history.

The previous lowest score for a Foxtrot was 16, when Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev performed the dance last year. They were the first couple to be eliminated from the show.

“Even the smoke sadly couldn’t cover that complete dance disaster,” judge Craig Revel-Horwood said.

While Shirley Ballas insisted that this was “definitely better this week than last week,” and Darcey Bussell gave Craig a smack and praised Susannah for coming onto the dance floor with “conviction,” Bruno Tonioli had harsh words.

“I’m stunned. I think Anton you could have got a better movement out of a lamppost. You were just dragging her!” he said.

Comparing the routine to her week one performance (which saw Anton emerge from Susannah’s giant skirt with maracas and flares), he added: “Bring back the maracas. At least that had fun.”

Susannah and Anton will now be in danger of ending up in the dance off, which a combined week one and two score of 24.