Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Woody Harrelson turned down Solo: A Star Wars Story – but Phoebe Waller-Bridge made him change his mind

Woody Harrelson turned down Solo: A Star Wars Story – but Phoebe Waller-Bridge made him change his mind

The actor didn't want to pass up the chance to star alongside the creator of BBC3's Fleabag

han solo movie

Woody Harrelson has revealed that he actually turned down the chance to star in Solo: A Star Wars Story – but he is such a Fleabag fan that finding out he’d be co-starring with Phoebe Waller-Bridge completely changed his mind.

Advertisement

The actor, who plays Tobias Beckett in the Star Wars prequel movie, initially said no to the part because he’d have to take so much time away from his family.

But then he found out that Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge was lined up to play droid L3-37.

“Oh god, I just love Phoebe,” said Harrelson. “She is just such a delightful, fun and uplifting friend.

“A friend of mine told me about Fleabag and I watched it all. I love it. Love it! There aren’t many episodes and I wish there were more. Luckily she is doing another season.

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm, BBC, HF)
Phoebe Waller Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm/BBC)

“I was really debating doing this film and, in fact, I actually turned it down at first because I had been on such a long string of work and I just wanted to be home with my family.”

Advertisement

He added: “Thankfully I ended up doing it because I now can’t imagine not knowing Phoebe.”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

han solo movie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

9 burning questions we have after Killing Eve’s thrilling season 1 finale

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY.

Solo: a Star Wars Story review: “a completely satisfying mega-thrills-and-uber-spills ride”

Thandie Newton is Val in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (Lucasfilm, HF)

Thandie Newton: “I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy, which is both great… and awful”

The stars of Killing Eve

Meet the cast of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more