Is the Avengers 4 title hidden in a cryptic photo?

Directors, the Russo brothers, have released a coded image — and fans think they've cracked it

Avengers 4 directors the Russo brothers have released a cryptic image on Twitter — and Marvel fans think it’s teasing the film title.

The black-and-white photo, captioned “Look hard…”, apparently shows Joe Russo sat in a director’s chair on an empty sound stage.

Marvel fans are convinced that there are hidden letters in the photo, but there are different theories floating around on social media about what exactly they might spell out…

One popular theory is that the word ‘ENDGAME’ is hidden in the image, a reference to Doctor Strange line in Infinity War.

Others believe they can see four ‘A’s, indicating Avengers 4.

Four A's.

A4

AVENGERS 4 You can't hide anything from me. pic.twitter.com/MTk00CJRSH — Greywaren (@Jimmy2495) September 19, 2018

After that, the theories become increasingly niche — including a ‘Avengers: Alabama’ film and a surprise Homer Simpson cameo…

there are two A's, which means the title for A4 is "Avengers: Alabama" and it's about the avengers going on a roadtrip to alabama while singing "sweet home alabama" the whole time https://t.co/dOoTWq1Scl — tori will fight matt murdock (@sebworthy) September 19, 2018

Homer Simpson confirmed for AVENGERS 4 ! pic.twitter.com/4G1pPPoj4o — big boss ❗ (@biohazard444) September 19, 2018

However, it seems that most fans are just as stumped as we are.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN pic.twitter.com/NQyL0uYkHo — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) September 19, 2018

Come on, Russo brothers, give us a hint.