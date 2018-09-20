Accessibility Links

Is the Avengers 4 title hidden in a cryptic photo?

Directors, the Russo brothers, have released a coded image — and fans think they've cracked it

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Avengers 4 directors the Russo brothers have released a cryptic image on Twitter — and Marvel fans think it’s teasing the film title.

The black-and-white photo, captioned “Look hard…”, apparently shows Joe Russo sat in a director’s chair on an empty sound stage.

Marvel fans are convinced that there are hidden letters in the photo, but there are different theories floating around on social media about what exactly they might spell out…

One popular theory is that the word ‘ENDGAME’ is hidden in the image, a reference to Doctor Strange line in Infinity War.

Others believe they can see four ‘A’s, indicating Avengers 4.

After that, the theories become increasingly niche — including a ‘Avengers: Alabama’ film and a surprise Homer Simpson cameo…

However, it seems that most fans are just as stumped as we are.

Come on, Russo brothers, give us a hint.

