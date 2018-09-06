How to buy tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London

More advance tickets to Part One and Two will be released on 18th September - here's how to get your hands on them

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently running at the Palace Theatre in London and tickets for both Part One and Part Two are available to book now.

The two-part stage play by Jack Thorne, based on an original new story by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany premiered in July 2016 and has since received incredibly positive reviews from fans and critics.

With lots of references to past Harry Potter stories, gentle humour and Anthony Boyle’s performance as Scorpius Malfoy, the theatre adaptation has been hugely popular among Harry Potter fans.

The play is set nineteen years after the events of the final Harry Potter novel, and the opening sees Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley sending their second son, Albus Severus Potter off to Hogwarts. Harry is now working for the Ministry of Magic, while Ginny is a Daily Prophet editor.

Where can I get tickets?

More advance tickets will be released at 11am on Tuesday 18th September for performances from 10th April to 28th July 2019

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, please visit the ticket information page between 10.30am and 11am when you will be able to enter the “virtual waiting rooms”. You can visit it at any time between 10.30 and 11 – it will not affect which queue number you receive which is randomised to make it as fair as possible.

How many tickets can I buy?

You can buy up to six tickets per transaction.

Is there a way to get tickets for shows sooner rather than later?

It’s worth checking back regularly for tickets that have been returned and other late-release tickets for shows.

What about the Friday Forty? How do I get tickets through that?

Every Friday, 40 tickets are released for the following week’s shows as part of The Friday Forty. These are priced at £40 (£20 for each part of the show).

In order to be in with a chance of getting these great tickets, you need to visit the ticketing page as close as possible to 1pm on a Friday. If you’re lucky, you’ll end up in a queue to buy tickets.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets are prices at £15, £20, £42.50, £57.50, £67.50 or £72.50 if bought separately

and £30, £40, £85, £115, £135 or £145 for a seat for both Part One and Part Two of the play if bought together.

Premium tickets are also available from £99.50 per part.

Can I buy resold tickets?

Tickets bought on official ticket sites and advertised for sale online are void and if you present a re-sale ticket you may be refused admission.

The credit or debit card used to buy your ticket, or a confirmation email must be provided as proof of purchase.

How long do the plays last?

Part One is 2 hours and 40 minutes (including a 20 minute interval)

Part Two is 2 hours and 35 minutes (including a 20 minute interval)

What age is the show suitable for?

The production is suitable for ages 10 and up. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Are there hotel and theatre packages available?

Yes, overnight packages in London are available here