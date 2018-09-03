Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Ryan Thomas, and what’s he famous for?

Actor Ryan Thomas has appeared on Coronation Street and Australian soap Neighbours

Actor Ryan Thomas is swapping life as a resident on the country’s most famous fictional street, for a stint as a housemate inside the all-seeing Celebrity Big Brother house.

Advertisement

Ryan, 34, is perhaps best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on ITV soap Coronation Street, which he joined aged 16 back in 2000.

He left the show two years ago, and has since appeared on Australian soap Neighbours.

Back in 2017, Ryan started dating The Only Way is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh, after they met on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Ryan isn’t the only Celebrity Big Brother contestant in the house this year to have dated Mecklenburgh – Dan Osborne, another former TOWIE star and a CBB 2018 contestant, also dated her when they were both on the show. Could the shared relationship history cause tensions in the house?

#tbmonday with this geek. ❤️ A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:17pm PST

The actor, who at last count boasts 354,000 Twitter followers, also comes from a reality show dynasty. He’s the older brother of Scott Thomas, who was runner up on Love Island 2016, and of former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas.

Who is Ryan Thomas? Key facts:

Age: 34

Job: Actor and TV personality

Twitter: @ryanjamesthomas

Instagram: @ryanthomas84

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 begins at 9pm on Thursday 16th August on Channel 5