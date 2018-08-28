Sophie and Paula’s first kiss on Coronation Street – Stirling Gallacher speaks out on the new romance

“I would very much enjoy seeing how that could work because the age gap obviously is at least 20 years,” says the Corrie star

Coronation Street newcomer Paula will make her move on an unsuspecting Sophie in next week’s episodes, but how will Sally’s daughter react? After Sally’s attempt to match-make Sophie with Paula’s daughter Isla backfires, the legal eagle ends up admitting that she is interested in Sophie herself! With the chemistry sizzling, Paula tells Sophie reveals that she’s bisexual – and Sophie then leans in for a kiss…

“There’s a nice little flirtation where they’re both toying with the idea of being involved with each other and Sophie then makes the decision that this is going to happen,” says actress Stirling Gallacher. “Paula then has to think about whether or not she’s willing to risk her working relationship because it’s not a sensible move to get involved with someone’s daughter when you’re representing them in such a way.”

So are either of them concerned about Sally’s potential reaction? After all, Paula is now representing Sally following the accusations of fraud made against her. And getting involved with a cleint’s daughter probably isn’t the most professional move.

“Paula thinks she can handle it,” continues the actress. “She isn’t scared of the consequences. Nothing bad has happened, though – it’s just a poorly timed relationship. But if and when Sally finds out about the relationship, there might be a bit of a frisson, but I’d imagine Paula would be able to work things out so they could remain friends. I’d love it if Sally and Paula would hang out a bit more!”

In the wake of their first kiss, though, the pair decide to keep their mutual attraction a secret, with Paula even agreeing to go on a date with Kevin simply to appease Sally. But if the truth were to be revealed, might Sophie and Paula be able to live happily ever after?

‘That’s the fascinating thing – I would very much enjoy seeing how that could work because the age gap obviously is at least 20 years. They’d both have to embrace each other’s choices and age. There are a lot obstacles for them to overcome if they properly love each other.”

