John Krasinksi says he will direct A Quiet Place 2 if he can find the right story

John Krasinski, the writer, director and star of smash-hit horror A Quiet Place, says he will direct the sequel if he can find the right story.

The movie, which also stars Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt, became a massive global hit when it was released earlier this year, leading Paramount to quickly greenlight a sequel. But the actor says that he and the original movie’s producers have been given some breathing room to come up with a worthy idea, and that will ultimately decide his level of involvement.

“It’s one of those things where it just has to feel organic, my involvement in it and what I do with it,” he told RadioTimes.com. “Obviously it’s a world that I care about deeply, they’re characters I care about deeply, and it’s one of those things that, yes, paramount announced they want to do it, but I’ve got to commend them for giving us the opportunity to really slow down and come up with an idea that is worthy of another one, and also worthy enough for the fans.”

Check out a snipped from our chat with the star, who is set to appear in Amazon’s Jack Ryan later this month, below.

When asked specifically if he plans to direct it, he said: “I dont know, it’s certainly something I would consider, for sure.

“It’s one of those things like if I can find the right story and I can find the right in, I would love to, but if somebody else steps up and is like here’s this amazing idea i want to do with it i’d just say you’re the better person to do it. I’m a big realist in that way, I just want the best idea wins and the best possible movie. So hopefully we come up with something good.”

Jack Ryan arrives on Amazon Prime Video on 31 August 2018