How will Oti Mabuse juggle The Greatest Dancer with the new series of Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse has a hectic schedule of BBC1 talent shows

Strictly Come Dancing: Oti Mabuse

We’re super excited to see Oti Mabuse as a judge on The Greatest Dancer – but when we heard she was joining the panel of Simon Cowell’s new talent show alongside Girls Aloud star Cheryl and Glee’s Matthew Morrison, we had one worry: what about Strictly?

Thankfully the BBC has confirmed that there’s no cause for concern. Oti will still be part of the pro dancer line-up for Strictly Come Dancing and should be able to balance both schedules “no problem”.

A spokesperson said: “It isn’t unusual for professional dancers to be involved in lots of projects at once. Tours, cruises, individual shows and of course rehearsal time are all part of being at the top of your game, and as an eight time Latin American champion Oti is one of the best in the business and she is one of the best because she loves her work passionately.

“It’s a massive coup to have someone with such passion and experience as a Dance Captain on The Greatest Dancer.”

Oti is already down to business on The Greatest Dancer, with filming taking place until Monday 13th August in Birmingham as dance acts audition in front of the judges (or “Dance Captains”), host Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo, and a live audience.

The talent show isn’t set to air until 2019 when live shows will begin, which means there’s a nice big gap for Oti to compete in Strictly…

Strictly Come Dancing will return in the autumn

