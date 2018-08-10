How Anna Friel nearly lost her nipples in a scene from new drama Marcella
When is a nipple not a nipple? When it’s erased, it seems.
So found Anna Friel, star of ITV detective drama Marcella.
In the first episode there’s a scene where Friel lies in a bath, and she was amused to read in the script the words ‘erase nipple?’
“I thought how were they going to erase my nipples?,” she laughs. “Wouldn’t it be more weird to be nipple-less?”
In the end her nipples were obscured not by CGI trickery but by some judicious use of steam.
So that’s OK, then.
This article was originally published on 4 April 2016