Accessibility Links

Home
News
Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn fired over offensive tweets

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn fired over offensive tweets

Disney has removed the 51-year-old from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn

Director James Gunn has been removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Disney have confirmed.

Advertisement

Tweets containing offensive jokes that the 51-year-old had sent came to light, prompting him to be fired from the Marvel franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel, HF

The material contained in the offending tweets appeared to make jokes about rape and paedophilia.

Responding online in a series of tweets, Gunn – who has written and directed both Guardians movies and has also worked on the Avengers franchise – said he “used to make a lot of offensive jokes” and that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago”.

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement: “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible.

“[They are] inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Advertisement

It has yet to be announced who will replace Gunn on the third Guardians film, which was reportedly due to be released in 2020.

Tags

All about Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel, HF)

Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes explained

The comic-book version of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Marvel Comics, HF)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Captain Marvel

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (Disney, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War deleted scenes revealed

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom (Sony, HF)

When is Venom out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more