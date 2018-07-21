Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn fired over offensive tweets

Disney has removed the 51-year-old from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director James Gunn has been removed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Disney have confirmed.

Tweets containing offensive jokes that the 51-year-old had sent came to light, prompting him to be fired from the Marvel franchise.

The material contained in the offending tweets appeared to make jokes about rape and paedophilia.

Responding online in a series of tweets, Gunn – who has written and directed both Guardians movies and has also worked on the Avengers franchise – said he “used to make a lot of offensive jokes” and that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago”.

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement: “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible.

“[They are] inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

It has yet to be announced who will replace Gunn on the third Guardians film, which was reportedly due to be released in 2020.