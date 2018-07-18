Who is will.i.am? The Voice Kids coach profile
Meet the Black Eyed Peas star and Voice UK veteran who's back to spin his chair for the kids' version of the ITV show
will.i.am is back for his second series of The Voice Kids – joining Pixie Lott and Danny Jones on the children’s version of the hit ITV talent show.
So who is will? And who are the contestants on his team? Here’s what you need to know…
Age: 43
Instagram: @iamwill
Best-known for: will’s real name is William Adams and he’s best-known as one of the founding members of the Black Eyed Peas, becoming something of a pop culture icon and the creative force behind a lot of the songs that fill dance floors on a regular basis
Who’s on Team Will on The Voice Kids?
Persia
Savannah
Kobi
Zoe
Kori
Mandy
Jude
Natasha
Sienna-Leigh
Krishna
Astrid
Yaroslav
You’ll know will.i.am as a music superstar thanks to his days with the Black Eyed Peas, but this Voice UK veteran is something of a modern sensation.
Don’t believe us? Try typing will.i.am into your internet browser and see what happens.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, his career in the music industry began when he was just 13 years old, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.
The rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor, musician, DJ, record producer and philanthropist (yes, he is ALL of those things) has released four solo albums, and worked with artists like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, U2, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj to name but a few.
He’s also one of The Voice UK’s original coaches and won the show with Jermain Jackman in 2013.
will has also been a judge on TV series Planet of the Apps for Apple TV alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba:
I've been working on this idea with Ben Silverman and Howard Owens for 2 years and I can't believe it's finally real… I remember sitting on Jimmy Iovine's terrace and pitching telling him the idea…I remember how I felt when he said: "This is a big idea"… Then I remember like it was yesterday, hopping on a plane and pitching this idea to EddyQ at Apple… I remember my first meeting with @gwynethpaltrow and my meeting with @jessicaalba pitching these goddesses the idea… I remember meeting @garyvee for an investment and he turned me down… Then I remember when he was brought up to be on the show I said: "He's perfect" he turned me down for an investment… And I remember how I felt when I turned on my Apple TV and watched it again for the 3rd time proud that it's real… It takes Grit and balls to make impossible things possible…
