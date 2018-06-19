David Tennant to star in a moving new BBC4 comedy about bringing up a disabled child

There She Goes sees the former Doctor Who star and W1A's Jessica Hynes play the parents of a 9-year-old girl with severe learning difficulties

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant is to star as the father of a seriously disabled young girl in a troubling but ultimately uplifting new BBC4 comedy.

There She Goes stars Tennant as Simon, with his wife Emily played by W1A star Jessica Hynes. It chronicles their struggles in bringing up Rosie, a 9-year-old girl with severe learning disabilities who is played by Miley Locke.

Each episode shines a light on day-to-day life with Rosie – from simply trying to take her to the park to trying to explain that every day isn’t her birthday.

A second timeline in 2006 shows the effect having a severely disabled child had on the family, which also includes Rosie’s brother Ben and how it threatens to disintegrate the unit but ultimately brings them even closer.

The comedy has been written by veteran comedy scriptwriter Shaun Pye and the story is closely drawn from his own experiences. Pye’s own daughter was born in 2006 with an extremely rare, and so far undiagnosed, chromosomal disorder.

The comedy is being shot next month [July] by production company Merman, the outfit co-founded and run by Catastrophe star and co-writer Sharon Horgan.

It is likely to air at the end of this year or early 2019.