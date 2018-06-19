Accessibility Links

Ant-Man and the Wasp stars are NOT happy about delayed UK release

Ant-Man and the Wasp stars are NOT happy about delayed UK release

Leaving an entire month between the US and UK release dates is a recipe for disaster, according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as the Wasp and Ant-Man

There’s a lot of buzz around Ant-Man and the Wasp – but something is bugging its stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Specifically, that fans in the UK will have to wait an extra month after their US friends before the film is released. In America, the Ant-Man sequel will hit cinemas on 3rd July while on this side of the pond it’s not available until 3rd August.

These days, we usually get Marvel movies around the same time as the US – or at least within a day or two. But a month? That’s really going to crawl by.

Stars Lilly and Rudd aren’t too happy about this schedule, because they reckon fans will inevitably end up watching the film illegally.

“They always do that,” the Wasp actress Lilly told Empire magazine about the delayed release.

“Then what happens is people just pirate the movie and they see it in the worst way possible, like some s***ty version online, instead of going to a theatre.

“They go in the end, but I don’t like that staggering. I’m really going to get to the bottom of this for you. I’m as pissed off about it as you are.”

So what’s going on? Why is Disney making us wait?

Rudd has a theory: “Let me see if we can maybe get the World Cup moved.”

The World Cup 2018 will dominate our screens until the final on 15th July, nine days after the US release date. But with the movie not set for UK release until 3rd August, it’s a bit of a mystery…

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released in the US on 6th July – and in UK cinemas on 3rd August

