Jay McGuiness voted greatest Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time

2015 Strictly Come Dancing champion Jay McGuinness wowed audiences with an unforgettable Pulp Fiction Jive and created some real dance floor magic with his professional partner Aliona Vilani – and now he’s been voted the best Strictly winner ever.

McGuinness topped a RadioTimes.com reader poll, which asked them to decide which Strictly winner was the greatest glitterball recipient of all time.

Jay took the top honours with 35 per cent of the vote, followed by 2006 winner Mark Ramprakash in second place and 2011 Strictly champion Harry Judd in third.

Jill Halfpenny, the most popular female winner, came in fourth place, while Kara Tointon took fifth and 2016 winner Ore Oduba came sixth.

Tom Chambers, Alesha Dixon, Louis Smith and Caroline Flack rounded out the Top 10, with Abbey Clancy, Chris Hollins, Natasha Kaplisnky and Darren Gough filling the last four spots.

Who’ll join their ranks in 2017? And could they have what it takes to take Jay’s title?

Find out when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 23rd September.